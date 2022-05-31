Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports
Average petrol prices have reached a new record high of 173.02p a litre after an EU ban on most Russian oil imports.
It cost £95.16 to fill an average family car on Tuesday, the RAC said.
Fuel prices have been setting record highs every few days in recent weeks, as oil supplies are disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and western sanctions.
Meanwhile, demand has risen as the world has emerged from the Covid pandemic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies