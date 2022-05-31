Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports

Average petrol prices have reached a new record high of 173.02p a litre after an EU ban on most Russian oil imports.

It cost £95.16 to fill an average family car on Tuesday, the RAC said.

Fuel prices have been setting record highs every few days in recent weeks, as oil supplies are disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and western sanctions.

Meanwhile, demand has risen as the world has emerged from the Covid pandemic.