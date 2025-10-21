Pizza Hut reveals locations of 68 restaurants set to close
Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants which will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.
It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.
American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.
Here are the locations of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure:
Dine In restaurant locations
Ashton, LancashireBeckton, LondonBolton, LancashireBournemouth, DorsetBradford Vicar Lane, West YorkshireBrighton Marina, East SussexBristol, AvonCardiff, South GlamorganCarlisle, CumbriaChatham, KentClacton, EssexCortonwood, South YorkshireCrawley, West SussexCribbs Causeway, AvonCroydon, SurreyDudley, West MidlandsDundee, DundeeDurham City, County DurhamEastbourne, East SussexEdinburgh, ScotlandEdinburgh Fountain ParkEdinburgh Kinnaird ParkEnfield, MiddlesexFalkirk, ScotlandFeltham, MiddlesexFinchley Lido, LondonGreat Yarmouth, NorfolkGreenwich, LondonGrimsby, LincolnshireHartlepool, ClevelandHayes, MiddlesexHereford, HerefordshireHuddersfield, West YorkshireHull, East YorkshireInverness, ScotlandKettering, NorthamptonshireKidderminster, WorcestershireLancaster, LancashireLeeds Colton Mill, West YorkshireLeeds Kirkstall Road, West YorkshireLeeds White Rose, West YorkshireLiverpool, MerseysideLlanelli, DyfedLowestoft, SuffolkManchester Fort, LancashireMiddlesbrough, ClevelandNorwich, NorfolkOldham, LancashirePortsmouth, HampshirePreston, LancashireReading Gate, BerkshireRhyl, ClwydRochdale, LancashireRomford, EssexRussell Square, LondonScunthorpe, LincolnshireShrewsbury, ShropshireSilverlink, Tyne & WearSolihull, West MidlandsSt Helens, MerseysideStratford-upon-Avon, WarwickshireThanet, KentTower Park, DorsetTruro, CornwallUrmston, LancashireWellingborough, NorthamptonshireWigan, LancashireYeovil, Somerset
Delivery site locations
Aylesbury, BuckinghamshireBletchley, Milton KeynesCoventry North, West MidlandsCoventry West, West MidlandsDunstable, BedfordshireLeighton Buzzard, BedfordshireLuton, BedfordshireMilton Keynes, BuckinghamshireRugby, WarwickshireUxbridge, MiddlesexWolverton, Milton Keynes