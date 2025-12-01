UK manufacturing sector grows for first time in a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s manufacturing sector returned to growth last month for the first time in more than a year, according to new figures.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 50.2 in November, improving from 49.7 in October.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

The reading – which was the first rise since September 2024 – was in line with economist predictions.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “November saw further signs of recovery in the UK manufacturing sector.

“The headline PMI is back in growth territory for the first time in over a year, with output up for a second month and the trend in new business stabilising following 13 months of continual decline.

“Business optimism has also continued its recovery, rising to a nine-month high.”

The survey found that new business stabilised over the month, amid a boost from improved domestic demand.

New export business also saw recent declines slow down, delivering its strongest performance in a year.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that larger businesses helped drive the growth, with these firms reporting an increase in production volumes, while small and medium-sized companies saw another contraction.

The outlook for the manufacturing sector brightened further, with business optimism striking a nine-month high.

It found that 56% of manufacturers said they expect their own output to be stronger one year from now.

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, said: The increase in the PMI in November suggests that the gradual ramp up of production at JLR more than offset any concerns ahead of the Budget.

“Now that we know there won’t actually be any significant increase in taxes next year, we may get a boost in confidence in the December figures.”