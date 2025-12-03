Service sector growth slows as price inflation drops to almost five-year low

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Growth in the UK services sector slowed down last month amid softer consumer demand, according to new figures.

Meanwhile, price inflation in the sector eased to its lowest level for almost five years.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey scored a reading of 51.3 in November, dipping from 52.3 in October.

Any reading above 50.0 means the sector is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

The closely-watched survey was stronger than expected, with analysts predicting a 50.5 reading for the month.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “November data revealed an abrupt end to the steady improvement in order books seen since the summer.

“Unfavourable demand conditions were signalled in both domestic and export markets.

“Lower workloads led to a renewed slowdown in business activity growth across the UK service economy, with the latest expansion much softer than the post-pandemic trend.”

The survey data showed a slowdown in growth as service sector firms commented on “growth headwinds due to subdued business and consumer confidence”.

Companies specifically noted that uncertainty ahead of the Budget last week had resulted in delays to investment decisions and cautious spending.

Order books also declined over the month on the back of a “lack of willingness” to commit to new projects, the research found.

Firms also highlighted that reduced backlogs of work and higher employment costs contributed to another fall in staff numbers, with the sharpest fall since February.

Elsewhere, the data showed the rate of prices charged by companies in the sector eased sharply as firms sought to offset easing demand.

Inflation on price charged slowed to its lowest level since January 2021.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “The survey was conducted before the autumn Budget and concerns around possible tax rises weighed on business sentiment.

“Easing cost and price pressures along with a deteriorating growth outlook are paving the way for an interest rate cut before the Christmas break.

“Although interest rates were kept unchanged at the Bank of England’s November meeting, the decision was finely balanced and it was clear that a majority of the committee anticipated having to reduce interest rates further.”