Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

How the pound is performing against other currencies

The pound fell against the Albanian Lek, the Lebanese pound, and the Malaysian Ringgit, among many others

Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:48
Comments
How will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?

The pound has fallen again in the aftermath of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini-Budget" in September.

The latest drop, which saw £1 sterling buy $1.10, came after Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, announced he was ending an emergency package to prop up pension funds.

Britain's currency also fell against the Albanian Lek (131.80, down from 132.81), the Lebanese pound (1,661.56, down from 1,674.35) and the Malaysian Ringgit (5.14, down from 5.19).

Recommended

Currency traders reacted after Mr Bailey said that the £65bn package he announced following Mr Kwarteng’s statement to save some pension funds from collapsing was being wrapped up at the end of the week.

Earlier, the Bank intervened for the second time in as many days to prevent "fire sales" of pension fund assets, amid the continuing market turmoil in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

But speaking later in Washington, governor Andrew Bailey warned there could be no further extension beyond the end of the week.

"My message to the (pension) funds involved - you've got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said. “Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary."

But that message appeared to be contradicted on Wednesday by a report in the Financial Times, which cited people briefed on discussions with the Bank of England to report that officials there have signalled privately that the emergency bond-buying programme could indeed be extended.

Following Mr Bailey's remarks, sterling fell more than a cent against the dollar to its lowest rate since September 29.

Earlier, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, representing the industry, welcomed the Bank's latest intervention but warned against ending it "too soon".

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in