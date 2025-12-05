Poundland announces another wave of store closures over winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poundland has announced another wave of store closures over the winter as it continues to trim down the chain as part of turnaround efforts.

The budget retailer will have shut more than 100 shops in the UK by early next year after kicking off its restructuring programme.

A further 14 stores will be closed by early February, it said on Friday, on top of the 19 that are also still set to shut over coming months.

These shops have launched clearance sales with reductions of up to 40% on stock from homeware and groceries to clothing and beauty products.

Poundland has previously announced another 40 shops that were clearing out stock ahead of closure.

This was happening at locations where the landlord of the retail property had chosen to end the lease, resulting in it closing down.

This was in addition to the 57 that had already shut by the end of September as a result of Poundland targeting its least-profitable shops.

It expects the UK chain to have reduced from around 800 shops at the beginning of the restructuring programme, to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete.

Darren MacDonald, Poundland’s UK country manager, said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.

“The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we’re leaving with pride.

“And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK.”