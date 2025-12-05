Full list of Poundland stores set for closure in December and January

Poundland has announced a fresh wave of store closures across the UK, bringing the total number of shops set to shut as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts to over 100 by early next year.
The budget retailer confirmed on Friday that an additional 14 outlets will cease trading by early February. These closures come on top of 19 other stores already slated to shut in the coming months.
To clear remaining stock, the affected shops have launched significant clearance sales, offering reductions of up to 40 per cent across various product lines, including homeware, groceries, clothing, and beauty items.
Poundland has previously announced another 40 shops that were clearing out stock ahead of closure.
This was happening at locations where the landlord of the retail property had chosen to end the lease, resulting in it closing down.
This was in addition to the 57 that had already shut by the end of September as a result of Poundland targeting its least-profitable shops.
It expects the UK chain to have reduced from around 800 shops at the beginning of the restructuring programme, to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete.
The latest closures announced by Poundland and the closure dates
Lancaster, Lancashire – December 19
Northampton Sixfields, Northamptonshire – December 31
Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset – December 24
Hammersmith, Greater London – December 24
Prestatyn, Denbighshire – December 31
Faversham, Kent – January 6
Liverpool, Merseyside – January 15
Yeovil, Somerset – January 16
Nottingham Eastpoint, Nottinghamshire – January 22
Lymington, Hampshire – January 23
Christchurch (47 High Street), Dorset – January 23
Bristol Avon Meads, Bristol – January 29
Winton, Dorset – February 6
Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland – February 8
List of stores still set for closure
Christchurch (Meteor Retail Park), Dorset – December 5
Arnold, Nottinghamshire – December 6
Worthing, West Sussex – December 6
Droitwich, Worcestershire – December 9
Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland – December 13
Oldham, Greater Manchester – December 13
Weston Favell, Northamptonshire – December 19
Portishead, Somerset – December 24
Grantham, Lincolnshire – December 24
Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland – December 31
Farnham, Surrey – December 31
Brighton, East Sussex – December 31
Hempstead Valley, Kent – December 31
Bexhill, East Sussex – January 5
Ponders End, Greater London – January 5
Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – January 5
Mitcham, Greater London – January 14
Cameron Toll, Edinburgh, Scotland – January 20
Darren MacDonald, Poundland's UK country manager, said: "We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we're determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.
"The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we're leaving with pride.
"And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we'll continue to operate right across the UK."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments