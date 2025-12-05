Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Full list of Poundland stores set for closure in December and January

Find out if a Poundland store is closing near you

Anna Wise
Friday 05 December 2025 12:20 GMT
Comments
Poundland expects to have reduced from around 800 stores to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Poundland expects to have reduced from around 800 stores to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Poundland has announced a fresh wave of store closures across the UK, bringing the total number of shops set to shut as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts to over 100 by early next year.

The budget retailer confirmed on Friday that an additional 14 outlets will cease trading by early February. These closures come on top of 19 other stores already slated to shut in the coming months.

To clear remaining stock, the affected shops have launched significant clearance sales, offering reductions of up to 40 per cent across various product lines, including homeware, groceries, clothing, and beauty items.

Poundland has previously announced another 40 shops that were clearing out stock ahead of closure.

This was happening at locations where the landlord of the retail property had chosen to end the lease, resulting in it closing down.

This was in addition to the 57 that had already shut by the end of September as a result of Poundland targeting its least-profitable shops.

It expects the UK chain to have reduced from around 800 shops at the beginning of the restructuring programme, to between 650 and 700 once the process is complete.

The latest closures announced by Poundland and the closure dates

Lancaster, Lancashire – December 19

Northampton Sixfields, Northamptonshire – December 31

Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset – December 24

Hammersmith, Greater London – December 24

Prestatyn, Denbighshire – December 31

Faversham, Kent – January 6

Liverpool, Merseyside – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 16

Nottingham Eastpoint, Nottinghamshire – January 22

Lymington, Hampshire – January 23

Christchurch (47 High Street), Dorset – January 23

Bristol Avon Meads, Bristol – January 29

Winton, Dorset – February 6

Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland – February 8

List of stores still set for closure

Christchurch (Meteor Retail Park), Dorset – December 5

Arnold, Nottinghamshire – December 6

Worthing, West Sussex – December 6

Droitwich, Worcestershire – December 9

Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland – December 13

Oldham, Greater Manchester – December 13

Weston Favell, Northamptonshire – December 19

Portishead, Somerset – December 24

Grantham, Lincolnshire – December 24

Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland – December 31

Farnham, Surrey – December 31

Brighton, East Sussex – December 31

Hempstead Valley, Kent – December 31

Bexhill, East Sussex – January 5

Ponders End, Greater London – January 5

Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – January 5

Mitcham, Greater London – January 14

Cameron Toll, Edinburgh, Scotland – January 20

Darren MacDonald, Poundland's UK country manager, said: "We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we're determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.

"The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we're leaving with pride.

"And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we'll continue to operate right across the UK."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in