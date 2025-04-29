Primark says it is not raising prices despite tax and wage cost hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of Primark has said it is not raising prices for UK shoppers as it pledged to swallow sharp increases in labour costs.

It came as parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF) said it saw “weaker sales” across the budget fashion chain’s UK and Ireland stores in recent months.

However, it indicated trading has improved in recent weeks on the back of better weather conditions, helping to boost sales of spring and summer clothing.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, told the PA news agency that it is witnessing “significant” increases in labour costs after increases to national insurance contributions and wage rises but plans to keep prices flat.

“We went nine years without moving prices before inflation forced us to change pricing a couple of years ago, but since then we have brought down the price of kids’ clothing,” he said.

“We haven’t moved any more prices and are absolutely not planning to move any more.

“Hopefully we can keep them flat for another eight or nine years.

“There has been some benefit from weakness in the US dollar and benign cotton costs, but there are labour cost rises which we are choosing to absorb.”

Sales across ABF’s retail arm, which is predominantly the Primark brand, improved by 1% to £4.5 billion over the 24 weeks to March 1.

However, the company said this came as growth in Europe and the US offset “weaker sales” in the UK and Ireland, where it has seen caution among consumers.

Mr Weston added that the business in the UK has held off competition from Asia-based rivals including Shein and Temu.

However, he welcomed the Government’s review of a tax rule that allows small parcels to enter the UK duty-free, which has been used by the overseas online retailers.

The billionaire businessman said the rule, which means international packages worth less than £135 can be sent without import taxes, was “wrong” and created an unfair advantage.

It came as ABF told shareholders that pre-tax profits slid by 21% to £692 million for the 24 weeks to March 1, as it highlighted weakness in its sugar business.

Meanwhile, revenues were 2% lower at £9.5 billion for the period.