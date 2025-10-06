£480m payout could be due to UK Apple and Samsung smartphone users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A significant class action lawsuit against tech giant Qualcomm, which could see millions of UK smartphone users receive payouts, is set to commence this week.

Consumer advocacy group Which? has initiated the claim on behalf of approximately 29 million Apple and Samsung users across the UK.

The legal proceedings, scheduled for five weeks from 6 October at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, will initially scrutinise whether Qualcomm held substantial market power and, crucially, if it exploited this dominant position.

Should this first phase prove successful for Which?, a subsequent trial would then address Qualcomm’s specific conduct and the damages incurred by the affected consumers, which the group estimates at around £480 million.

Which? alleges Qualcomm breached UK competition law by taking advantage of its dominance in the patent-licensing and chipset markets.

open image in gallery Which? has initiated the claim on behalf of approximately 29 million Apple and Samsung users across the UK ( Getty Images )

It claims that this resulted in Qualcomm being able to charge manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung inflated fees for technology licences, which have then been passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices or lower-quality smartphones.

Which? is seeking damages for all affected Apple and Samsung smartphones purchased between October 1 2015 and January 9 2024.

It estimates that individual consumers could be due an average of around £17 per phone if the action is successful.

Which? said the action was “vital” to obtain redress for consumers and to “send a clear message to powerful companies like Qualcomm that if they engage in harmful, anticompetitive practices, Which? stands ready to take action”.

Which? chief executive Anabel Hoult said: “This trial is a huge moment. It shows how the power of consumers – backed by Which? – can be used to hold the biggest companies to account if they abuse their dominant position.

“Without Which? bringing this claim on behalf of millions of affected UK consumers, it would simply not be realistic for people to seek damages from the company on an individual basis – that’s why it’s so important that consumers can come together and claim the redress they are entitled to.”

Qualcomm has been approached for comment.