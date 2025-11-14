Government borrowing costs rise in wake of income tax U-turn speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government borrowing costs have risen in the wake of an apparent income tax U-turn by the Chancellor.

Speculation that Rachel Reeves has scrapped her plans to raise income tax at the Budget has sparked a sell-off in UK Government bonds, also known as gilts: the means by which the Government borrows money from private investors.

The Chancellor had been expected to hike income tax in the face of a yawning gap in her spending plans, hinting as recently as Monday that the alternative would be “deep cuts” to public investment.

But the Financial Times has reported that she has now abandoned introducing those plans at the November 26 Budget over fears they could anger both voters and back bench Labour MPs.

The tax rise would break Labour’s election manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance, or VAT.

Yields on 30-year gilts jumped by up to 14 basis points in early trading, and the yield on 10-year gilts also shot up 12 basis points – rising the most since July.

The yield moves counter to the price of bonds, meaning that prices fall when yields rise.

The pound also felt an initial shock as the markets opened, but then started to recover.

Suggestions that the tax hike could be abandoned was welcomed by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

He told the PA news agency that the Government did not comment on market movements “as a matter of policy”, but said: “What I would say about this morning is, it is really important that we keep the promises that we made to the public at the last general election.

“Our economy was broken by the Conservatives, so were our public services, but so was trust in politics itself.

“Our job is to rebuild the economy, rebuild our public services, and rebuild trust in politics.”

The Health Secretary also told broadcasters: “The fact there’s been speculation about income tax rises, I think shows two things.

“Firstly, how challenging the situation is in the public finances, and secondly, how determined the Chancellor is to stick to her fiscal rules.

“I think what we’ve learned overnight with some of the latest speculation is it’s probably wise to stop speculating, wait for the Budget. The Chancellor will make the choices she believes are the right choices for the long-term future of the country.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy had earlier insisted Ms Reeves would not “play fast and loose with people’s money” when she was questioned about reports the income tax rise had been abandoned.

According to the Financial Times, the decision not to raise the tax was communicated to the Office for Budget Responsibility on Wednesday, when the Chancellor submitted a list of “major measures” to be included in her Budget.

An income tax rise would help her bridge a fiscal black hole estimated by some economists to be up to £50 billion, but it would also break Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

The prospect of a manifesto breach drew criticism earlier this month from Labour’s new deputy leader Lucy Powell, who said it would damage “trust in politics”.

Having vowed not to return to “austerity” through deeper spending cuts, the Chancellor could now have to rely on increases in a wider range of smaller taxes if she is to stick to her self-imposed rules on debt and borrowing.

The Financial Times suggested that one option would also be to reduce income tax thresholds while keeping tax rates the same, which could raise billions of pounds for the Treasury.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the reported U-turn was “good (if true)”.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader and Treasury spokeswoman Daisy Cooper described the move as an “11th hour screeching U-turn” but said struggling families could be spared “yet another punch-in-the-stomach Budget”.