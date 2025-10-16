Proposed changes to business rates ‘risk slowdown’ in investment, warns BT

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BT has warned that expected changes to business rates at next month’s Budget could cost infrastructure firms an extra £400 million each year and “risk a slowdown” in investment.

The telecoms giant and Openreach owner is the latest UK business to warn that it could be hit by proposed changes to commercial property taxes, which are expected to come into force next year.

Supermarket retailers, airports and office firms have already urged the Government to step back from potentially increasing their tax payments from next year.

BT Group currently pays about £375 million in business rates each year for its Openreach broadband network, as well as further rates for its offices and shops.

It has warned that its infrastructure operations will face higher payments over proposed changes to rates.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has previously announced that premises with a rateable value worth more than £500,000 will face a higher tax band, worth up to 10p on the pound compared with the current multiplier.

The final rate is expected to be confirmed in next month’s Budget.

The Government said the higher rate will be used to finance a permanent reduction in rates for smaller retail, hospitality and leisure firms.

Ms Reeves said her aim was to “level the playing field” between high street shops and online retailers running large warehouses, but BT said the plans will have “serious unintended consequences for the services that keep the country and the economy running”.

The warning comes as the Chancellor continues to seek infrastructure investment in her bid to accelerate economic growth.

Simon Lowth, BT Group’s chief financial officer, said the business’s UK investment plans are “far from done” and still plans to invest billions by the end of the decade.

But he added: “Proposed changes to UK business rates risk a slowdown in infrastructure investment at a time when the nation needs it most.

“The financial impact on firms like BT is currently unknown and will depend on the outcome of ongoing discussions with the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), and on decisions taken at the next Budget on November 26.

“But what is clear is that any increase in this tax on infrastructure could threaten investment across a broad range of infrastructure sectors.”

He added that research by the company suggests that the business rates changes could reduce business investment by £1.4 billion over five years and permanently shrink the UK’s economy by £1.5 billion a year.