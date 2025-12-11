Nationwide boss Dame Debbie Crosbie to become next women in finance champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide chief executive Dame Debbie Crosbie has been appointed by the Chancellor as the new women in finance champion, replacing Aviva boss Dame Amanda Blanc when she steps down after five years in the role.

Dame Amanda hands over role on January 1 after a tenure in which female representation in senior finance positions lifted from 32% to 36%.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves praised Dame Amanda’s “exceptional leadership” over the past five years.

She said: ““When I became Chancellor, I said my time in office would be a success if more young women and girls knew there should be no ceiling on their ambition and no limit to what they can achieve.

“The Women in Finance Charter is a key tool to achieve that progress.

“I thank Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past five years, and look forward to working with Debbie as she takes on the mantle.”

The Treasury’s women in finance charter covers more than 440 firms and strives to increase the number of women in senior leadership roles to boost the productivity and growth of UK financial services.

Dame Amanda said she was “incredibly proud” of the progress made during her time as women in finance champion.

She said: “There is still plenty more to do to reach parity and I know that Debbie will be a powerful driving force in bringing about further progress and ensuring even more talented women are given the opportunities they deserve to thrive and lead.”

Dame Debbie joined Nationwide in June 2022 as the building society’s first female chief executive in its 175-year history.

She was appointed a Dame Commander of the British Empire in June 2025 for services to the financial sector.

The Nationwide chief said: “When women succeed in business they inspire the next generation and ensure economic growth is sustainable and inclusive.

“The charter is key to driving even more growth in financial services and harnessing all of the sector’s skills and talents.”