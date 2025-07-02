Reeves will be Chancellor ‘for a very long time’, PM says after Commons tears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will be Chancellor for a “very long time to come”, Sir Keir Starmer has said after she was seen crying during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Prime Minister said it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest the Chancellor’s visibly tearful appearance in the Commons related to the welfare U-turn, which put an almost £5 billion black hole in her plans.

“It’s got nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with what’s happened this week. It was a personal matter for her. I’m not going to intrude on her privacy by talking to you about that. It is a personal matter,” he added while speaking to the BBC’s podcast Political Thinking with Nick Robinson.

Asked if Ms Reeves would remain in her post, the Prime Minister said: “She will be Chancellor by the time this is broadcast, she will be Chancellor for a very long time to come, because this project that we’ve been working on to change the Labour party, to win the election, change the country, that is a project which the Chancellor and I’ve been working on together.”

Downing Street had earlier insisted Ms Reeves was “going nowhere” and will remain as Chancellor, after Sir Keir Starmer declined to give her a public show of support as he appeared at the despatch box.

Allies said she was dealing with a “personal matter” and No 10 said she had Sir Keir’s “full backing”.