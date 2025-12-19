‘Little Christmas cheer’ for Reeves as borrowing figures higher than forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been offered “very little Christmas cheer” after official figures showed higher-than-forecast government borrowing for November.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said borrowing stood at £11.7 billion last month, £1.9 billion less than in November last year and the lowest November level for four years thanks to a sharp fall in debt interest payments.

But the figure was more than the £10 billion expected by most economists and the £8.6 billion forecast in March by the UK’s independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The OBR’s monthly forecasts from the Budget on November 26 are not available until mid-January, according to the ONS.

Borrowing for the eight months of the financial year so far was higher than expected, at £132.3 billion – £10 billion more than the same period a year ago and £16.8 billion above the OBR forecast in March.

This was partly due to an extra £1.8 billion of spending on winter fuel payments after the Government’s U-turn on its decision to severely restrict payments, instead opting to give the payout to all pensioners except those earning above £35,000 a year.

This helped drive an upward revision to borrowing for the seven months to October by £3.9 billion.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said there was “very little Christmas cheer for the Chancellor” in the latest figures.

He added that the Chancellor’s “fiscal plans rest on shaky foundations”, with the data showing that Britain’s public finances “remain weak” despite a lower out-turn for November.

The figure was pushed lower thanks to falling debt interest payments on borrowing, down by £200 million year-on-year to £3.4 billion and the lowest November level for six years.

The data for last month was also helped by higher tax receipts, as April’s increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) saw compulsory social contributions lift £3 billion to £17 billion in November.

Public sector net debt, including the Bank of England, reached £2.93 trillion at the end of November, which is around 95.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 0.3 percentage points more than a year ago. It remains at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

Mr Jordan-Doak said: “Ms Reeves has staked much fiscal credibility on chunky tax increases in the back end of the forecast period. But we think today’s figures further illustrate the shaky foundations of that gamble.

“Revenues continue to underperform, and the smorgasbord approach of tax increases relies on distortionary tax increases with uncertain yields.

“We also have serious doubts about the Government’s ability to follow through on the raft of spending cuts announced in the Budget.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said the debt interest payments underscored the need to bring borrowing down.

He said: “£1 in every £10 we spend goes on debt interest – money that could otherwise be invested in public services.

“That is why last month the Chancellor set out a Budget that delivers on our pledge to cut debt and borrowing.”

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said borrowing for the year to date was “the highest on record outside of the pandemic”.

“Yet at the Budget, Labour chose even more reckless spending, piling up ever higher debt,” he said.

Martin Beck at WPI Strategy said “confidence remains the missing ingredient”.

“A clear and credible pro-growth strategy from the Government – and an end to the pervasive gloom surrounding the UK economy – may matter just as much for the public finances as the fine print of future tax and spending plans,” he said.