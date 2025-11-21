Government borrowing higher-than-forecast in pre-Budget blow to Chancellor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been put under further pressure over the state of the nation’s finances ahead of next week’s Budget as the latest official figures showed higher-than-expected government borrowing last month.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector borrowing stood at £17.4 billion last month, £1.8 billion lower than a year ago but the third highest level for October since records began.

The figure was more than the £15 billion expected by most economists and higher than the £14.4 billion forecast in March by the UK’s independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Borrowing for the seven months of the financial year to date was £116.8 billion – £9 billion higher than the same period a year ago and £9.9 billion above the OBR’s forecasts in March.

The figures come less than a week before the November 26 Budget, when Ms Reeves is expected to reveal a raft of measures to help plug a black hole in the UK public finances, estimated at up to £50 billion by some economists.

While the Government appears to have rowed back on reported earlier plans to increase income tax, it is widely expected to look at other ways to raise cash to tackle the shortfall and ensure the Chancellor remains on track to meet her fiscal rules.

Treasury Chief Secretary James Murray said next week’s Budget would set out how Ms Reeves intends to “cut debt”.

He said: “Currently, we spend £1 in every £10 of taxpayer money on the interest of our national debt.

“That money should be going to our schools, hospitals, police and armed forces.

“That is why we are set to deliver the largest primary deficit reduction in both the G7 and G20 over the next five years – to get borrowing costs down.”

The figures showed public sector borrowing was revised lower by £400 million for the first six months of the financial year.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Borrowing this October was down on the same month last year, although it was still the third-highest October figure on record in cash terms.

“While spending on public services and benefits were both up on October last year, this was more than offset by increased receipts from taxes and national insurance contributions.”