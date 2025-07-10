Dozens of jobs at risk at Reach in overhaul of sports coverage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reach is expected to cut around 50 jobs as part of an overhaul focused on its sports coverage.

The company, which publishes the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and a host of regional titles, said the plans are designed to “reduce duplication”.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said the news publisher has placed 104 roles at risk, with around half of these set for redundancies.

Roles across national and local publications, print and digital, content and production are set to be affected.

The union said dedicated correspondents covering Liverpool, Manchester United, and London football clubs will be halved, while three writers covering Midland clubs and two on Welsh sport are at risk.

Reach, which publishes the Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo, is also expected to cut its number of content editors from 26 to 16 and heavily reduce sports sub editor roles.

David Higgerson, chief digital publisher at Reach, said: “We are changing the structure of our sports teams to reduce duplication and work more efficiently, while ensuring dedicated resources to deliver exclusive content, rooted in the communities we serve.

“For example, we will continue to have dedicated writers covering our most popular football clubs, as well as for a range of specialist sports including tennis, golf, and F1, delivering content across our portfolio.”

The company is also expected to cut arts desk staff.

Workers in Scotland and Ireland will not be impacted, the NUJ said.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said: “The NUJ is deeply concerned by the impact these cuts will have on staff workload and morale.

“Either fewer staff will be expected to do more work, or Reach is seeking to use AI to fill the resulting gap.

“The replication of content across Reach’s titles will mean less localised coverage and less media diversity.

“Ultimately, this results in a poorer product.”