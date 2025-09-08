Mirror group Reach cutting more than 320 journalism jobs in ‘biggest’ overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 320 journalism jobs are being axed at Daily Mirror and Express newspaper publisher Reach as the group revealed plans for a major editorial overhaul.

Reach, which also publishes a raft of regional titles across the UK, has put 600 editorial jobs at risk, with 321 roles set to be made redundant under what it says is its biggest-ever restructure.

Reach employed more than 2,320 editorial staff across its operations at the end of last year, according to its latest annual report.

The firm said 135 new journalism roles will be created under aims for a new live news network and expanded audio and video offering.

The latest cull adds to around 40 redundancies across its sports editorial team which were announced in July.

A small number of roles are also being cut across other departments, such as commercial and human resources, as part of a wider restructure across Reach, although the group is not confirming numbers at this stage.

David Higgerson, chief content officer at Reach, said: “Our new structure represents the biggest reorganisation we’ve ever undertaken, even more than in the early days of the digital revolution.

“The changes we are seeing in the landscape right now demand a wholesale change in how we operate and how we tell stories.

“For our editorial teams, we will need to adopt a different way of working from top to bottom, as we match our resources to our ambitions.

“It will mean that some jobs will sadly no longer exist, many will change and around 135 new roles will be created, many in our live news network and video teams.”