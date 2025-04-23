Reckitt cautions over possible delay to sale of Cillit Bang arm amid market woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Household goods giant Reckitt has warned the sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions as it revealed revenues fell across the division.

Reckitt – which put its essential home cleaning products business up for sale last summer as part of a major overhaul – said it was still aiming to sell the division this year, but admitted that “market conditions may impact this timeframe”.

The group’s first quarter update showed like-for-like sales within the essential home business – which accounts for 13% of group net revenues – fell 7% to £482 million.

Overall revenues at Reckitt grew by less than expected, up 1.1% in the quarter, with shares in the firm down by more than 4% in early trading on Wednesday.

Deals worldwide are said to have been impacted by recent stock market turbulence amid uncertainty over global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and a mounting trade war between the US and China.

In terms of the direct impact of tariffs on its business, Reckitt said it was “closely monitoring the evolving situation around global tariffs and the potential impacts on our supply chain and cost base”.

But it said analysis so far signalled an “immaterial annualised impact” on the group’s cost of goods sold, which it is “confident in mitigating over the short to medium-term through a number of levers”.

“These include our inflight manufacturing investments, such as the recent investment in our Wilson, North Carolina, manufacturing facility, our excellent brand equities with pricing power, and limited imports from China into the US,” the group said.