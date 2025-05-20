‘Record’ 81 criminal investigations into water sector as sewage inspections soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “record” 81 criminal investigations into environmental breaches by water firms have been launched as the Government attempts to show it is getting to grips with the troubled sector.

The number of criminal investigations into illegal sewage spills and other breaches of environmental permits has more than doubled since the general election, following a 400% surge in spot checks at water company premises and rivers by the Environment Agency in the past year.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the Government will ensure “water companies who break the law will finally be punished for their disgraceful behaviour” as part of efforts to clean up England’s rivers, lakes and seas.

It comes amid widespread anger over the polluted and degraded state of the country’s waterways, as well as rising bills, high dividends, and executive pay and bonuses at the UK’s privatised water firms.

Environmental campaigners said it is good to see the Government taking water pollution seriously, but warned that potential cuts to the Environment Agency in the spending review will prevent it holding polluters to account.

Troubled utility Thames Water has the highest number of investigations against it, with 31, while Anglian Water has 22, government figures show.

Breaches of environmental permits, such as releasing excessive pollution into rivers or failing to carry out water quality monitoring, are criminal offences.

The Environment Agency says it follows up on every offence it finds, with the most serious cases, such as illegal sewage spills, prompting criminal investigations which could lead to executives being jailed for up to five years and water companies fined hundreds of millions of pounds.

Under new laws, water company bosses could also face up to two years in prison for obstructing an investigation.

Cabinet minister Mr Reed said: “Water companies have too often gone unpunished as they pump record levels of sewage into our waterways. No more.

“A record number of criminal investigations have been launched into law-breaking water companies – which could see bosses behind bars.

“With this Government, water companies who break the law will finally be punished for their disgraceful behaviour so we can clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.”

Environment Agency chief executive Philip Duffy said: “This milestone is testament to our determination to hold water companies to account and achieve a cleaner water environment.

“Our message to the industry is clear: we expect full compliance throughout the water system, and we will not hesitate to take robust enforcement action where we identify serious breaches.

“This is just the beginning – we are on track to deliver 10,000 inspections next year, using our tougher powers gained through the Water (Special Measures) Act alongside more officers and upgraded digital tools to drive better performance across the water sector.”

Figures released by the Environment Department (Defra) and Environment Agency show the regulator had launched 81 criminal investigations between July 2024, when the general election was held, and March 2025 – an average of nine a month.

That compares with a total of 187 criminal investigations launched in the period from April 2020 to June 2024, an average of 3.6 per month, representing a 145% increase – although the number of investigations has been rising year on year since 2023.

The increase in investigations follows a quadrupling in the number of inspections by the regulator in the last financial year, with more funding and extra staff brought in to boost checks under the last government.

James Wallace, chief executive of campaign group River Action, said: “It’s good to see the Government finally taking water pollution seriously”, but suggested jail time for water bosses remains highly unlikely.

He added: “Criminal investigations are welcome, but regulators need urgent access to courts and, if the upcoming spending review slashes Environment Agency funding, how will it sustain the level of enforcement needed to hold polluters to account — from water companies to factory farms?

“Tough talk needs backing with real resources.”

Ali Plummer, director of policy and advocacy at Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition of conservation groups, said: “While it’s positive to see the Government taking such action, the fact that 81 criminal investigations across 11 water and sewerage companies are warranted should set alarm bells ringing in every corner of Government.

“This isn’t a case of isolated bad practice — it’s evidence of systemic failure.

“For too long, pollution has been treated as a manageable cost rather than a criminal offence.

“What we need now is proper funding for regulators so they can investigate, enforce, and hold powerful polluters to account.”

A spokesperson for industry body Water UK said: “It is right that water companies are investigated and held to account when things go wrong.

“Almost 99% of sewage and water treatment works meet their permits and we are focused on getting to 100%.”