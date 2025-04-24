Reeves to hold trade talks with US counterpart in Washington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will meet her US counterpart on Friday as she attempts to make progress on a trade deal during her visit to Washington.

The Chancellor is expected to discuss a potential UK-US trade deal when she sits down with Treasury secretary Scott Bessent after a series of talks with other finance ministers at the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings earlier this week.

The Government hopes that a deal with the US will mitigate the impact of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump at the start of April that rocked financial markets and sparked fears of a global downturn.

Mr Trump’s announcement saw Britain hit with 10% tariffs on all exports to the US, as well as a 25% levy on cars, steel and aluminium.

Ms Reeves has said there is “a deal to be done” with Washington, despite suggestions from senior US officials that Mr Trump regards the 10% tariff as a “baseline” he is unlikely to go below.

But she has also ruled out several concessions the US is thought to be looking for as the price of a deal.

These include reductions in food standards rules that limit imports of American agricultural goods and changes to online safety legislation that some US politicians believe limit freedom of speech.

A deal could, however, involve a reduction in tariffs on US cars in exchange for a cut in tariffs on British-made vehicles, with Ms Reeves declining to rule out such a move on Wednesday.

So far, the Chancellor has used her visit to the IMF to champion free trade, telling a panel event on Thursday evening she wanted to see both tariff and non-tariff barriers reduced.

But she added that developed economies could not afford to be “agnostic or naive” about where goods were produced at a time when “resilience and security matter more than they have done for a long time”.

At the same event, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva praised the Chancellor’s efforts to “lift up growth in the UK”.

Ms Georgieva said: “She is tackling very tough issues, getting reprioritisation of spending, getting the regulatory environment to be more rational and then taking on the battle to get it done, and it’s really impressive.”