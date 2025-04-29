Reeves unveils plans to regulate crypto after talks with US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has announced plans to regulate cryptoassets such as Bitcoin in a bid to make the UK “a world leader in digital assets”.

The Chancellor told a fintech conference on Tuesday that she would “back the builders” as she announced plans to make crypto firms subject to regulation in the same way as traditional finance companies.

The regulations, expected to become law later this year, are intended to support legitimate crypto businesses, but protect customers by introducing new requirements for transparency and consumer protection, according to the Treasury.

Ms Reeves told the conference at London’s Guildhall: “While the UK will always be committed to high international standards, I am determined that our regulatory framework supports economic growth.”

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have increased in popularity in recent years, with research suggesting around 12% of adults in the UK own or have owned cryptoassets, up from 4% in 2021.

But last month, Financial Conduct Authority chairman Nikhil Rathi warned that the number of young people turning to crypto as their first taste of investment was “not great”.

The announcement follows Ms Reeves’s trip to Washington last month, during which she met her US counterpart Scott Bessent for talks about a potential trade deal.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed the pair had also discussed crypto, an important area for some of Donald Trump’s supporters in the tech industry, and agreed to co-operate on transatlantic regulation to support the sector.

Ms Reeves said: “For the UK to be a world leader in digital assets, international co-operation is vital.”

She added that there would be further discussion at a US/UK regulatory working group in June “to support the use and responsible growth of digital assets”.

The Chancellor also used her speech to confirm that she would deliver her annual Mansion House speech on July 15, and planned to publish a financial services growth and competitiveness strategy on the same day with fintech as a “priority sector”.