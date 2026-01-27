Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
All the Revolution bars closing across the UK

The 21 venues are closing with immediate effect

Revolution Bars are known for their cocktails and range of flavoured vodka shots
The Revel Collective has shut down 21 venues, resulting in 591 job losses, after entering administration.

Administrators for the hospitality group confirmed the immediate closure of 14 Revolution Bars, six Revolucion de Cuba sites, and one pub from its Peach Pubs division.

These specific locations were excluded from a sale of the group’s brands and assets, a deal that ultimately safeguarded 41 other sites and 1,582 jobs.

Here is a full list of the pubs that are closing.

Revolution

  • Cardiff – South Glamorgan, Wales
  • Durham – County Durham
  • Exeter – Devon
  • Glasgow, Renfield St – Scotland
  • Huddersfield – West Yorkshire
  • Ipswich – Suffolk
  • Leeds Electric Press – West Yorkshire
  • Leicester – Leicestershire
  • Manchester, Oxford Road – Greater Manchester
  • Manchester, Parsonage Gardens – Greater Manchester
  • Nottingham Cornerhouse – Nottinghamshire
  • Plymouth – Devon
  • Preston – Lancashire
  • Sheffield – South Yorkshire

Revolucion de Cuba

  • Aberdeen – Aberdeenshire, Scotland
  • Cardiff – South Glamorgan, Wales
  • Derby – Derbyshire
  • Harrogate – North Yorkshire
  • Liverpool – Merseyside
  • Reading – Berkshire

Peach Pubs

  • The Almanack, Kenilworth – Warwickshire

