Mecca Bingo owner Rank sees boss retire after nearly eight years at the helm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casino and Mecca Bingo firm Rank has revealed its boss will retire later this month after nearly eight years in the top job.

Chief executive John O’Reilly will step down on January 29, when the firm reports half-year results, and be replaced on an interim basis by chief financial officer Richard Harris.

Rank said Mr O’Reilly’s decision comes after talks with the board and confirmed it had kicked off the hunt for his permanent replacement.

It comes just over two weeks after Rank revealed its Spanish business had been the victim of a 7.1 million euro (£6.1 million) payment fraud.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm tumbled on the news last month, which it said had impacted its businesses in Spain – Enracha and Yo.

Mr O’Reilly, who will continue to support the business until the end of the financial year, said: “It has been a privilege to lead Rank for the past seven-and-a-half years, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished in that time.”

His departure comes at a more challenging time for the group after the autumn Budget dealt a blow by confirming an increase in remote gaming tax from 21% to 40%, which Rank had warned would lower its annual earnings by around £46 million.

It said this would be offset by the £6 million benefit of the Government’s move to ditch bingo duty, but still leave it with a £40 million earnings impact.

Chairman John Ott paid tribute to Mr O’Reilly’s “leadership of and passion for Rank since his appointment as chief executive in April 2018”.

“His extensive gambling industry knowledge and experience, as well as deep operational skills, have combined to ensure that Rank is well positioned to build on the direction he established,” Mr Ott added.

He said incoming interim boss Mr Harris would “provide both important continuity and the strategic leadership required to drive the performance of the business and maximise shareholder returns”.