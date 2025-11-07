Rightmove shares plummet amid AI spending plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rightmove’s shares have plummeted after the property portal warned that increased spending on artificial intelligence would hit its profit growth.

The group’s stock initially plunged by as much as 28 per cent on Friday morning, before settling around 12 per cent lower.

Investors were spooked by Rightmove’s announcement that accelerated investment in AI between 2026 and 2028 would help reshape the business, making AI "central to all that we do," but would also impact short-term profits.

While underlying earnings are still on track to grow by between 8 per cent to 10 per cent in 2025 and more than double by 2030, the company expects growth to sharply pull back to between 3 per cent and 5 per cent next year.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Investing for future growth is not a bad thing but the scale of the market’s negative reaction implies real scepticism about (Rightmove’s) decision to put so much money into AI.

“In the longer term Rightmove suggests this expenditure will drive double-digit underlying profit growth, however, the market is far from convinced by this jam tomorrow story.

“It’s possible to see how AI might help Rightmove operate more efficiently, make greater use of its increasing amounts of data and enhance user experience on the site.

“However, there is clearly concern that Rightmove is jumping on the bandwagon in dialling up its AI spending.”

Rightmove said that its investment plans would mean that by 2030, annual underlying operating profit growth should rise to over 12%, with revenues set to rise by more than 10%.

Chief executive Johan Svanstrom said: “AI is now becoming absolutely central to how we run our business and plan for the future.”

He added: “We are investing to accelerate our capabilities, which we are confident will create an even stronger platform and higher-growth business over time.

“We aim to further advance our leading digital position in the UK property ecosystem.”