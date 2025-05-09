Rightmove sees customer and revenue growth as UK housing market improves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rightmove has said it continues to see growth in membership numbers amid improving conditions in the UK housing market, as listings hit a 10-year high on its platform.

The property listings giant said it is still forecasting revenue growth between 8% and 10% this year compared with the year before.

The company said this was bolstered by growing membership numbers, as well as improving revenue per advertiser, a key metric for the firm.

Rightmove was reporting its financial results for the first four months of 2025, ending April 30, which included the months before the stamp duty holiday ended, which had temporarily raised the threshold for paying the tax on property purchases.

Rightmove said it had seen a 5% year-on-year increase in new buyer demand as the property market continues to recover following a period of high interest rates and expensive mortgages in recent years.

New property listings were up 9% compared with the same point in 2024, while sales agreed were up 7%, it added.

Since the beginning of April, available listings have risen to a ten-year high, it continued, and at the end of the month were 13% ahead of the same point last year.

In the rental market, meanwhile, there continues to be an “imbalance” between supply and demand, with rental prices continuing to grow.

Rightmove said there were an average of 11 inquiries per available property in the period, lower than the equivalent period in 2024, but still double pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Johan Svanstrom said: “We’re pleased to have started 2025 with good financial, operational and strategic momentum.

“In particular, we’re making strong strides forwards in delivering new tools and products to make the property journey smoother for both consumers and our partners.

“In the current uncertain global climate, our UK-focused, subscription-based and B2B-oriented (business-to-business) business model means that we are comparatively well insulated from the volatility that some other companies and industries are having to contend with.”