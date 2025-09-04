Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

London Underground cleaners could vote on strikes over pay

Warning comes as RMT members on the Tube prepare to walk out in separate dispute.

Alan Jones
Thursday 04 September 2025 10:13 BST
Signallers and maintenance workers are to launch a series of strikes over pay and conditions which will cause huge disruption to Tube services (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Signallers and maintenance workers are to launch a series of strikes over pay and conditions which will cause huge disruption to Tube services (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Cleaners on London Underground could be balloted for strikes over pay, it was warned on Thursday ahead of walkouts by Tube workers in a separate dispute which will cripple services next week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) declared a formal dispute with private contractors ABM, saying cleaners do not receive sick pay and are only paid the London Living Wage.

Unless a “serious” pay offer is made, the RMT said it will move to ballot its members for strike action.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members are the people who keep London Underground clean and safe for millions of passengers every single day, but they are treated as second-class workers.

“They are denied sick pay, scraping by on poverty pensions, and left to struggle month after month.

“Unless this company comes back with an offer that properly rewards cleaners for their work, and provides basic dignity like sick pay, we will ballot for strike action across the contract.”

RMT members on the Tube, including signallers and maintenance workers, are to launch a series of strikes over pay and conditions which will cause huge disruption to services next week.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned there will be few or no services between Monday and Thursday, with some disruption on Sunday.

TfL has offered a 3.4% pay rise which it described as “fair” and said it cannot afford to meet the RMT’s demand for a cut in the working week.

Docklands Light Railway services will also be hit next Tuesday and Thursday because of a strike by RMT members in a separate pay dispute.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in