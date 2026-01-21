Full list of Russell & Bromley stores at risk of closure despite rescue deal
Administrators stated they are actively exploring options for the remaining stores and concessions
Next has acquired footwear and handbag retailer Russell & Bromley following its administration, though the deal secures only three of the group's 36 stores.
Outlets in Chelsea, Mayfair, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre will be safe from closure, but this limited rescue leaves the future of the remaining 33 shops and nine concessions uncertain, placing hundreds of jobs at risk.
Interpath, the administrators, stated they are actively exploring options for the remaining stores and concessions, which are continuing to trade in the interim.
The footwear and handbag specialist was established in Sussex in 1879. Next will pay £2.5 million for the brand and its intellectual property, alongside an additional £1.3 million for a portion of its existing stock.
The following shops, which will continue to trade, were not included in the deal and are at risk:
- Bath, Somerset
- Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Birmingham, West Midlands
- Brent Cross, Greater London
- Brighton, East Sussex
- Brompton, Greater London
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Canary Wharf, Greater London
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- Chester, Cheshire
- Covent Garden, Greater London
- Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh
- Exeter, Devon
- Glasgow, Glasgow City
- Guildford, Surrey
- Hampstead, Greater London
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Jermyn Street, Greater London
- Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Oxford, Oxfordshire
- Paddington, Greater London
- Regent Street, Greater London
- Richmond, Greater London
- Stratford, Greater London
- Westfield White City, Greater London
- Winchester, Hampshire
Outlet Stores
- Ashford, Kent
- Cheshire Oaks, Cheshire
- Gunwharf Quays Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Swindon, Wiltshire
UK concessions
- Fenwicks Canterbury, Kent
- Fenwicks Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
- Fenwicks Kingston, Greater London
- Fenwicks Colchester, Essex
- Fenwicks Bracknell, Berkshire
- Fenwicks Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Fenwicks York, North Yorkshire
Republic of Ireland stores and concessions
- Dublin Grafton Street, County Dublin
- Kildare, County Kildare
- Arnotts concession, Dublin, County Dublin
- Brown Thomas concession, Cork, County Cork
In a statement, Next said: “This acquisition secures the future of a much-loved British footwear brand.
“Next intends to build on this legacy and provide the operational stability and expertise to support Russell & Bromley’s next chapter, allowing it to return to its core mission: the design and curation of world-class, premium footwear and accessories for many years to come.”
Andrew Bromley, chief executive of Russell & Bromley, said: “Following a strategic review with external advisers, we have taken the difficult decision to sell the Russell & Bromley brand.
“This is the best route to secure the future for the brand, and we would like to thank our staff, suppliers, partners and customers for their support throughout our history.”
Will Wright, Interpath’s UK chief executive, said: “Across its 147-year history, Russell & Bromley has been at the forefront of contemporary style.
“We’re pleased therefore to have concluded this transaction, which will preserve the brand and the commitment to quality craftmanship that it has become so well known for.
“Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available.”
