Independent
Trump latest
Ryanair passenger numbers up 2% in August

The Dublin-based airline said it carried 21.0 million passengers last month.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 02 September 2025 08:20 BST
Ryanair recorded a 2% growth in passenger numbers last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryanair recorded a 2% growth in passenger numbers last month as it expanded capacity.

The Dublin-based airline said it carried 21.0 million passengers in August, up from 20.5 million during the same month last year.

Its load factor – which is the proportion of seats filled on flights – was unchanged at 96%.

The airline’s passenger numbers in the 12 months to the end of August grew by 6% to 203.6 million.

Wizz Air said it carried 6.9 million passengers last month, up 11% from 6.2 million in August 2024.

It recorded a load factor of 95% last month.

