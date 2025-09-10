Union leader calls for summit in bid to end strike by Tube workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of striking Tube workers has called for a summit to try to resolve a dispute over pay and working hours.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action this week which has crippled London Underground services, causing travel chaos in the capital.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey called on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to attend a summit with the union in a bid to find a resolution.

Speaking at the TUC Congress in Brighton, Mr Dempsey told delegates: “I’ve got a message for the mayor.

“Instead of going on social media, instead of the old tired cliches, telling trades unionists to get round the table, you’re the Mayor of London, you’re the chair of Transport for London.

“Stop going on social media, invite us to the meeting, let’s have a discussion, because I want to know what is going on in London.”

He warned of more strike action if there was no resolution to the dispute, adding: “We take no pleasure in causing disruption but we make no apology for fighting for our members. So if the mayor has any sense, he will reach out to us.”

The union has rejected a 3.4% pay offer and is campaigning for a cut in their members’ 35-hour week, which LU says is unaffordable.

The annual salary for Tube station staff in training is £35,270, rising to £44,140 for fully qualified staff.

Mechanical workers are on £52,679, track workers on £57,601 and drivers are on £71,160, according to LU figures.

London Underground said there were minimal Tube services again on Wednesday while more passengers than usual travelled on buses, London Overground and the Elizabeth Line.

By 3pm, there had been 19,608 cycle hires – up by 93% on last Wednesday.