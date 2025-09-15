Sainsbury’s shares rise after ill-fated talks to sell Argos to China’s JD.com

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermarket Sainsbury’s has seen shares jump higher after weekend revelations over talks to sell Argos to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, despite discussions swiftly collapsing.

Shares in the UK’s second largest grocery chain rose more than 5% at one stage in the FTSE 100 Index on Monday morning as investors reacted to the news.

On Saturday, Sainsbury’s said it was in discussions regarding a potential sale of its Argos business to JD.com, which is one of China’s biggest retailers, a deal it said could “accelerate Argos’ transformation”.

But on Sunday, it confirmed it had “terminated” discussions over a potential sale, saying JD.com’s terms and commitments were “not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders”.

Argos is the UK’s second largest general merchandise retailer, with the third most visited retail website in the UK and more than 1,100 collection points.

In a statement on Sunday, Sainsbury’s said: “JD.com has communicated that it would now only be prepared to engage on a materially revised set of terms and commitments which are not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders.

“Accordingly, Sainsbury’s confirms that it has now terminated discussions with JD.com.”

The statement added: “We are taking focused action to extend range, enhance digital capabilities and improve relevance to grow frequency and spend in Argos whilst delivering further operating model efficiencies.”

Sainsbury’s said that it continues to see “strong momentum” in its business and remains focused on delivering its Next Level strategy.

JD.com entered the e-commerce sector in 2004 and became the first major e-commerce company from China to be listed on the Nasdaq in May 2014, according to its website.