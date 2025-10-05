Sainsbury’s and Argos to hire around 19,000 extra workers for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sainsbury’s and Argos are to hire around 19,000 staff to help serve a surge in shoppers over the key festive season.

The two brands, which are both part of the Sainsbury’s group, launched the recruitment drive on Monday for a raft of roles including serving customers, deliveries and replenishing shelves.

It has opened applications for 17,000 seasonal roles at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 across Argos.

It said the extra staff members will be essential in keeping stores, online services and deliveries running smoothly over the festive period.

In-store and warehouse fulfilment workers will be paid between £12.60 and £13.85 per hour, varying based on specific roles and locations.

Meanwhile, Argos drivers will receive between £13.60 and £14.85 per hour, with Sainsbury’s drivers receiving between £14.10 and £15.35 per hour.

The retail firm, which has almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores, said it will provide free food during shifts.

It will also offer eligible workers a 10% discount at Sainsbury’s and Argos, with this rising to 15% every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s, and on payday at Argos.

Tracey Clements, chief retail, logistics and supply chain officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “Christmas is when customers count on us most and our colleagues play a vital role in making it truly special.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to help us deliver great-tasting festive products, unbeatable value and brilliant service across our stores, fulfilment centres and out on the road, delivering to customers in communities across the UK.

“Whether joining us for the first time or returning to share the festive spirit once again, we’re proud to grow our team for the most exciting time of the year.”