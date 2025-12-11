Retailers fear Scotland ‘less viable’ for investment without rates discount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retail representative groups are calling on the Finance Secretary to introduce a permanent business rate discount as they fear Scotland may become a “less viable” location to invest in.

Twelve groups and industry bodies have jointly written to Shona Robison to demand a permanent business rates discount for all retail premises.

The call comes ahead of the Scottish Government’s Budget in January and follows the introduction of a permanent business rate discount for retailers in England set out in the UK Budget last month.

The letter is signed by the Scottish Retail Consortium, the Booksellers Association of the UK and Ireland, the Company Chemists’ Association, the National Hair & Beauty Federation, among many others.

It states: “We collectively believe that your Budget on January 13 needs to introduce a permanent business rate discount for all retailers, one which is at least as competitive as is planned for stores in England.

“This would support retailers, the local job and career opportunities they provide, the vitality of our high streets and town and city centres, whilst delivering on our shared vision of making ‘Scotland the best place in the UK to grow a retail business’.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her Budget in November that retailers in England will receive a permanently discounted business rate from April.

The letter to Ms Robison said stores across the border will receive roughly a 10% discount to their business rate. This has caused concern among retailers that if Scotland does not also introduce a business rate discount, the country will become a “less viable” location to invest in.

The letter states: “If the Scottish Government fails to act, retailers here in Scotland will miss out on a permanent business rate discount and existing and new stores and high streets here will – by comparison – become less viable locations to trade and invest in, with consequence for the state of our retail destinations.

“It is not in the interests of Scotland’s economy for shop owners to be incentivised to invest in Berwick-upon-Tweed over Balloch, Bathgate, or Brechin.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Decisions on non-domestic rates for 2026/27 will be set out in the Scottish Budget in January.

“We will continue to work closely with businesses to drive economic growth and prosperity in our towns, cities and communities.”