Energy company uses gas network to transport hydrogen in first test of its kind

An energy company has completed a project which aims to show that the UK’s gas network can be repurposed to transport hydrogen.

SGN has announced the results of its live transmission system (LTS) futures trial in Scotland, which took place over the summer.

Deemed successful by the business, SGN says it proved that the same infrastructure which delivers energy to millions of households and businesses today can play a bigger role in cutting carbon emissions in the future.

The project focused on the UK’s high-pressure LTS, an 11,600km (7,207-mile) pipeline network that brings gas from the national system to homes, businesses and industries in local communities.

It aimed to determine whether natural gas networks can be used on live hydrogen pipelines in the future.

In what was a UK first, a representative 30km (18.6 mile) stretch of the LTS pipeline between Granton, near Edinburgh, and Grangemouth, was safely repurposed to carry hydrogen. The hydrogen was then flared off at the end of the test.

The company is now making a blueprint to repurpose the entire LTS to hydrogen.

Tony Green, chief strategy and regulation officer for SGN, said: “This landmark project is a major milestone for SGN and the wider energy sector, showing that the UK’s gas infrastructure can be repurposed for a net zero future.

“It demonstrates both infrastructure and workforce readiness for hydrogen, with our skilled engineers gaining vital experience through the live trial. Collaboration has been crucial, and working closely with INEOS and other partners has turned a complex concept into a success.

“The gas network remains vital, meeting 40% of primary energy demand and powering key industries. We are already on the journey towards decarbonised gas by increasing the amount of green gas, such as biomethane, in the network.

“Hydrogen presents a further opportunity to deliver low-carbon energy solutions, and this project is an important step in demonstrating that the LTS network can support hydrogen playing a key role in the UK’s future energy mix.”

Colin Pritchard, INEOS Grangemouth sustainability director, said: “This project is an important step towards reducing carbon emissions from homes and industry and we were pleased to be able to play our part in its success.

“INEOS-sourced hydrogen from our existing processing plant was delivered to SGN to enable the project to take place.

“We recognise that hydrogen has the potential to revolutionise the way we generate and use energy, underpinning the vital manufacturing sector, as we move towards a low carbon future.”