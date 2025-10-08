Businesses in Scotland remain ‘pessimistic’ on economy, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Businesses in Scotland are often unprepared for net zero and are “pessimistic” about the economic outlook, a survey has suggested.

The quarterly Scottish Business Monitor from the Fraser of Allander Institute found companies also feel misunderstood by the Government.

More than 200 businesses from across Scotland were surveyed in the third quarter of 2025.

It found economic outlook has worsened, with four in five businesses expecting weak or very weak growth in the economy over the next 12 months.

Such an outlook was expressed by three-quarters of businesses in the second quarter of the year.

More than two-fifths of businesses reported no financial, operational or strategic preparations for net zero whatsoever.

Some 12% of businesses said the Scottish Government understands the business environment, a modest improvement on the same time last year.

Only 14% said they knew how to influence policy.

Joao Sousa, deputy director at the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “Businesses are still relatively pessimistic about the economic outlook, with cost pressures remaining high and uncertainty surrounding the Chancellor’s upcoming Budget.

“Sales and employment data improved slightly, in a testament to business resilience.”

Josh Hampson, assistant economist at the institute, said: “The Scottish Government’s efforts to improve its relationship with businesses has returned some dividends.

“But a significant majority of our respondents still feel the Scottish Government does not understand the business environment, highlighting there’s still a way to go in changing this perception.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government has a mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower to bring growth, lower bills and good jobs as part of the Plan for Change.

“We have made the biggest-ever investments in offshore wind and carbon capture, to reignite our industrial heartlands.

“We are working closely with business to drive decarbonisation across the whole economy, including through our Net Zero Council.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “I am acutely aware of the challenges facing business – from ongoing global economic uncertainty to issues created by the UK Government, like Brexit and increases to employers’ national insurance contributions.

“I take heart that this survey indicates more businesses feel confident that the Scottish Government understands and is listening to these concerns.

“I am also encouraged that Scotland’s growth forecast has been upgraded by the Fraser of Allander Institute.

“This Government stands behind Scottish business and we will continue to work across sectors to maximise our economic strengths to drive growth, create jobs and put more money in people’s pockets.”