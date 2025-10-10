Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese company Ming Yang has announced plans to build the UK’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in Scotland.

The firm projects an investment of up to £1.5 billion, creating 1,500 jobs.

Several Scottish sites are shortlisted, with Ardersier in the Highlands the preferred option.

The first of three phases involves a £750 million investment in an advanced facility, with production by late 2028. Later phases will expand the facility, creating an "offshore wind industry ecosystem".

This follows two years of discussions with Scottish and UK governments. Ardersier is a "green freeport", offering tax and customs incentives for investment.

Last month Ming Yang and Octopus Energy announced they would be in partnership to develop new wind projects.

Zhang Chuanwei, founder and chairman of the Ming Yang group, said: “As a global leader in wind technology, Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.”We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”

UK chief executive Aman Wang said: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK, we can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.

“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower, and I’m confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”

In November last year, Conservative MP Nick Timothy asked energy minister Michael Shanks about Ming Yang’s plans to invest in Scotland, saying the Government should rule out investment from “hostile states”.

He said Ming Yang “benefits from huge subsidies in China but there are serious questions about energy security and national security”.

Mr Shanks replied: “We are encouraging investment in the UK to build the infrastructure that we need in the future.”

The UK and Scottish governments have been approached for comment.