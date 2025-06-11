84 inquiries for projects at Grangemouth received by Government, MSPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has received 84 inquiries about projects for Grangemouth, MSPs have been told.

The refinery on the site was converted into an import terminal earlier this year, with the loss of more than 400 jobs.

The decision was announced last year by owner Petroineos, citing the financial unsustainability of the facility.

In response to the impending closure, the UK Government, the Scottish Government and Petroineos started work on what became known as Project Willow, a report which laid out the potential future of the site in areas such as sustainable aviation fuel.

Speaking at a meeting of the Economy and Fair Work Committee in the Scottish Parliament, Jan Robertson, the Grangemouth director for Scottish Enterprise, said: “As of today, we’ve had 84 inquiries and we’ve been working through and triaging them.”

Ms Robertson told the committee there was a “mixture of inquiries”, including those interested in the site as well as some which “have a good opportunity to become projects in the relatively near-term”.

“What I mean by that is the next three to four years,” she said.

“Our approach very much at the moment is working with those and working as closely and quickly as we can to make the progress that we want to see in Grangemouth.”

Speaking later in the session, Holyrood acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin said the “door’s not closed” to companies and inquiries could still be made about working at Grangemouth, adding that Petroineos had also received approaches.

Ms Martin said she was hopeful for the future of Grangemouth.

“We could look back five years and start pointing fingers, but the most important thing is that in the last year – actually the last six months – Project Willow and the task force have moved things along in a way that’s been swift, agile, focused,” she said.

“I am feeling so much more confident than I did this time last year in the prospects for that site.”

Ms Martin added that she hoped, with approval from the cabinet, a just transition plan for Grangemouth would be published next week.