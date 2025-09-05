Campaigners call for public inquiry over deadline for pylon consultation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Community councils and campaigners have said the deadline for consultation on a major pylon line to run from the highlands is “undemocratic”, as they call for a public inquiry.

A consultation has been launched on Scottish and Southern Electricity Network’s (SSEN) application for permission to build a major pylon line between Spittal and Beauly. Responses are expected by October 6.

Christine MacKintosh of Marybank, Scatwell and Strathconon community council said: “This timeframe is utterly inadequate to address a proposal of such scale and technicality.

“It shows how very little ‘the powers that be’ respect the people who will have to live with the outcome of this outrageous project for decades to come.

“The short period granted for submitting comments is clear proof that neither SSEN nor the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU) have any interest in the public giving their opinions. It further underlines the lack of meaningful consultation over Spittal-Beauly that has been criticised for months.

“This is utterly undemocratic. We should expect better from our government and our country.”

The Highland Council would have to submit an immediate holding objection, to activate the statutory Public Local Inquiry process.

Stuart Mills of Halkirk community council says a public inquiry “is now essential”, adding: “This will expose the false claims made by the developers and allow the full picture to be presented: that this and the following developments are not needed to power our homes.

“Our message to Government is: please respect our communities and the environment in the Highlands and Caithness. We are on the brink of a disaster.”

The proposed power line would span an approximate length of 173km (107.5 miles) between Spittal and Beauly via Loch Buidhe.

The plans would move renewable energy generated in the Highlands to the rest of the UK and would be a step towards the Scottish Government’s net zero targets.

In February, campaigners held a demonstration involving about 30 people during a consultation event in Strathpeffer by energy firm SSEN Transmission.

Dan Bailey, a spokesman from campaign group Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Route, said communities are being expected to respond “with no resource or expertise”.

He said: “When it comes to ministerial access there appears to be one rule for developers, and another for the local people expected to host the infrastructure.

“With huge resources at their disposal, SSEN have had years to prepare their planning application. And now, with no resources or expertise, communities are being given just four weeks to respond.

“It’s a shocking imbalance of power and influence. In this unequal situation, how can we have confidence in the impartiality or competence of the planning system? When it comes to Spittal-Beauly and other huge energy projects presided over by the Scottish Government, it is hard not to suspect that decisions are made at a rush, behind closed doors.

“The deadline of October 6 makes a mockery of local democracy. If public consultation is meant to be anything more than window dressing, we need to be afforded proper time and support to respond appropriately to planning applications of this scale.”

SSEN and Scottish Government have been approached for comment.