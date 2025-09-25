Scottish Government ‘actively harming’ business innovation, Tories claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has hit back at Tory claims the Scottish Government is “actively harming Scottish business innovation”.

Conservative leader Russell Findlay said firms are being “stifled by a torrent of regulation”, criticising ministers for imposing “more red tape” on businesses.

He said this, combined with “punishingly higher” income tax rates in Scotland, means there are “fewer opportunities for aspirational Scots to get on in life”.

The Holyrood clash came during Scotland’s first Innovation Week, with Mr Findlay claiming the “Government is actively harming Scottish business innovation and putting jobs at risk”.

But speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Swinney said he would not accept the “doom-laden analysis of Scotland’s position” from the Tory leader.

“Since 2007 when the SNP Government came to power, GDP per person in Scotland has grown by 10.3% compared to 6.1% in the rest of the United Kingdom, while productivity has grown at an average rate of 1.1% compared to the UK average of 0.4%,” Mr Swinney said.

“So growth in Scotland has been stronger compared to the rest of the United Kingdom.”

His comments came as a new scorecard setting out Government performance on a range of key areas was published, showing areas such as research and development spending and patent applications are “worsening”.

Mr Findlay also noted that on the performance of high-growth businesses, Scotland “is ranked 23 out of 28 European countries” and is “behind Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania”.

He added that on the ranking for businesses that are innovating, the scorecard “reveals a deeply worrying fact, under the SNP Scotland is ranked behind every single region of England”.

Mr Swinney however told him: “We’ve seen recent data which indicates that Scotland has the highest rate of start-ups in the United Kingdom, apart from one part of England.”

This, the First Minister said, “indicates the culture we are creating to encourage business growth and business expansion”.

He went on to insist: “The Government is always attentive towards supporting and encouraging and nurturing innovation in Scotland because it is the route to prosperity for our country, and the Government is delivering on that agenda.”