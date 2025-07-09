Committee urges action from Scottish and UK governments to save Alexander Dennis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immediate action must be taken to ensure bus manufacturing does not end in Scotland, the Scottish and UK governments have been told.

Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee urged the administrations north and south of the border to do all they can to stop the closure of Alexander Dennis in Scotland.

Some 400 workers are at risk of redundancy as the company proposes moving its manufacturing from Falkirk and Larbert to Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

Colin Smyth, the Labour MSP who convenes the committee, has written to Finance Secretary Shona Robison and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray asking them to set out their plans to save the jobs and wider industry.

He said the loss of so many highly-skilled job would be “devastating” to the local community and country as a whole.

“The committee is clear that the situation is so serious that every possible effort must be made to retain these jobs in Scotland,” he told Ms Robison.

Alexander Dennis has said it needs up to 100 bus orders this year and up to 400 next year to avoid the closure of its factories in Scotland.

Mr Smyth urged the Finance Secretary to explain what she is doing to bring new orders forward and stimulate demand for the sector.

He urged Ms Robison to strengthen procurement to ensure that local firms are prioritised.

The SNP has come under fire from opposition politicians for the number of Scottish buses being built in countries like China, rather than at home, which they say has contributed to the company’s decision to move to England.

Mr Smyth also expressed concerns around reports that £20 million in support from Scottish Enterprise for Alexander Dennis to research and develop net-zero buses may no longer result in any vehicles being built in the country.

The committee has written separately to Scottish Enterprise over the funding.

He said to Ms Robison: “Given the strategic importance of Alexander Dennis, the high quality of its workforce and the role of manufacturing in Scotland’s future economy, it is vital that every possible action is taken to retain manufacturing, and the jobs it provides.

“The committee urges the Scottish Government to do all it can, working with partners at every level, to secure a positive outcome.

“Ministers must act with urgency and ambition to help keep these jobs and avoid a world-class manufacturer shutting its doors in Scotland.”

In his letter to the Scottish Secretary, the committee convener described Alexander Dennis’s potential loss as “deeply concerning”.

He said co-operation between Westminster and Holyrood would be “essential if a viable and sustainable future is to be secured for bus manufacturing in Scotland”.

He added: “I know you agree that the potential end of bus manufacturing in Scotland — with the direct loss of 400 jobs and further losses across the domestic supply chain—would be devastating for the area and for Scotland.

“This is all the more concerning given the growing UK and European demand for buses to support climate, transport, and industrial goals.”

He said that while a cross-governmental working group on the issue has already met several times, it was “clear that urgent decisions are required” as the the redundancy consolation process is set to wrap up on August 15 – something that has already been extended by two weeks.

Mr Smyth again raised concerns around the procurement process, saying: “During our evidence sessions, the Committee heard concerns that, in practice, local content is not being adequately recognised or prioritised in the tendering process.”

He added: “The committee understands that the UK Subsidy Control Act does allow social value to be considered when evaluating bids, enables direct awards, and permits some differential treatment in awarding subsidies.”

And he asked Mr Murray to set out what action the UK Government is taking to ensure to ensure domestic manufacturing is prioritised.

He said: “Given the scale of potential job losses in Scotland, the importance of maintaining a strong manufacturing base in the UK, and the proven capability of the workforce at Alexander Dennis Ltd, the Committee believes that urgent and coordinated action is essential.

“We therefore urge the UK Government to use every lever at its disposal – particularly through procurement, investment, and industrial strategy — to help secure a future for bus manufacturing in Scotland and protect these skilled jobs.”

The Scottish Government, the UK Government and Scottish Enterprise have been approached for comment.