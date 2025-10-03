Service sector grows at weakest for five months amid pre-Budget caution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s service sector saw growth slow to its lowest level for five months in September as consumer confidence slipped, according to new figures.

Firms including restaurants, pubs and hotels were impacted by business clients deferring spending “until after the autumn Budget” and hesitancy from households about big purchases.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey scored a reading of 50.8 for the month, falling from a previous 16-month-high of 54.2 in August.

Any reading above 50.0 means the sector is growing, while any score below means it is contracting.

The closely-watched survey was weaker than expected, with economists having predicted a reading of 51.9 for September.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “UK service providers experienced a disappointing end to the third quarter as weak consumer confidence, delays to business spending decisions and falling exports all weighed on demand.

“Business activity expansion hit a five-month low, while new order gains were much softer than the 11-month high seen in August.

“Consequently, this summer’s acceleration in output growth is now looking like a flash in the pan as elevated political and economic uncertainty has reasserted itself as a constraint on service sector performance.”

The research indicated that many companies saw growth ease due to “subdued economic conditions” and increased uncertainty.

Nevertheless, others also cited that recent investment and expansion efforts had helped to drive stronger output in September.

Elsewhere, the data showed that incoming new work grew only marginally for the month, while export sales swung to a decline after increasing at their fastest rate for 10 years in the previous month.