Two charged after collapse of funeral plan firm Safe Hands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been charged after an investigation into suspected fraud at a collapsed funeral plan provider.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it has charged Richard Wells, 39, residing in Spain, and Neil Debenham, 43, of Norwich, with conspiracy to defraud.

It comes after an investigation by the SFO into potential fraud at funeral plan business Safe Hands and parent firm SHP Capital Holdings.

Mr Wells is the former director of SHP Capital while Mr Debenhams was a senior executive at the business.

Safe Hands Plans was a pre-paid funeral plan business which collapsed into administration in 2022.

The SFO said the charges relate to the failure of the business after it was unable to secure necessary regulatory approval for the ongoing sale of its plans.

Around 46,000 people had bought plans before the company collapsed, expecting a contribution towards future funeral costs.

After the collapse of Safe Hands, it was no longer able to uphold its pledge to ensure that someone’s funeral was paid for when they died.

FRP said creditors of the company have claimed around £70.6 million.

The SFO initially launched an investigation into the business in 2023.

Emma Luxton, director of operations at the SFO, said: “This scheme marketed peace of mind to tens of thousands of people, many of them vulnerable.

“That promise dissolved when it collapsed, leaving plan holders exposed, out of pocket and uncertain about their funeral arrangements.

“Today’s charges mark a critical step in our investigation.”

The men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 5.