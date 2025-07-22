Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Works cheers ‘early success’ in turnaround strategy

The retail firm told shareholders it benefited from a ‘strong’ performance after Christmas.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 22 July 2025 15:06 BST
The Works shares lifted on Tuesday as it hailed progress in its turnaround (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Works shares lifted on Tuesday as it hailed progress in its turnaround (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

The Works has hailed “early success” with its turnaround strategy as the retailer saw profits jump by around a fifth.

Shares in the books and stationery chain rose on Tuesday as a result.

The retail firm told shareholders it benefited from a “strong” performance after Christmas, with like-for-like sales rising by 6.4% in the final quarter of its financial year.

It reported that total revenues were down 2% to £277 million for the year to May 4, compared with the previous year, although like-for-like sales grew 0.8%.

Store sales drove growth throughout the year, as customer events, new products and “improved store standards” helped contribute to 2.3% like-for-like growth.

However, online sales declined by 12.1% after it was knocked by “temporary capacity constraints” at a third-party provider during peak season.

The Works recorded a pre-tax profits of £8.3 million for the year, rising from £6.9 million a year earlier.

On Tuesday, the company also revealed that trading has been “strong” over the first 11 weeks of the new financial year with like-for-like sales growth of 5%.

Gavin Peck, chief executive of the Works, said: “We are delighted to have ended full-year 2025 in line with recently upgraded market expectations in a year defined by ongoing uncertainty and fragile consumer confidence.

“This encouraging performance is a huge credit to the early success of our new strategy launched in January 2025, Elevating the Works, which is already delivering tangible results.

“The strong trading delivered post-Christmas has continued into the start of our new financial year, with customers clearly loving our new spring and summer product ranges.”

Shares in the The Works were up 9.4% on Tuesday.

