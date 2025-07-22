The Works cheers ‘early success’ in turnaround strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Works has hailed “early success” with its turnaround strategy as the retailer saw profits jump by around a fifth.

Shares in the books and stationery chain rose on Tuesday as a result.

The retail firm told shareholders it benefited from a “strong” performance after Christmas, with like-for-like sales rising by 6.4% in the final quarter of its financial year.

It reported that total revenues were down 2% to £277 million for the year to May 4, compared with the previous year, although like-for-like sales grew 0.8%.

Store sales drove growth throughout the year, as customer events, new products and “improved store standards” helped contribute to 2.3% like-for-like growth.

However, online sales declined by 12.1% after it was knocked by “temporary capacity constraints” at a third-party provider during peak season.

The Works recorded a pre-tax profits of £8.3 million for the year, rising from £6.9 million a year earlier.

On Tuesday, the company also revealed that trading has been “strong” over the first 11 weeks of the new financial year with like-for-like sales growth of 5%.

Gavin Peck, chief executive of the Works, said: “We are delighted to have ended full-year 2025 in line with recently upgraded market expectations in a year defined by ongoing uncertainty and fragile consumer confidence.

“This encouraging performance is a huge credit to the early success of our new strategy launched in January 2025, Elevating the Works, which is already delivering tangible results.

“The strong trading delivered post-Christmas has continued into the start of our new financial year, with customers clearly loving our new spring and summer product ranges.”

Shares in the The Works were up 9.4% on Tuesday.