Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The Works shares slip after online sales tumble

Nevertheless, bosses have said they are ‘pleased’ with progress at the business.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 13 November 2025 13:13 GMT
Hobby retailer The Works has seen record ‘Back to School’ sales as it looks forward to shoppers wanting a more affordable Christmas (The Works/ PA)
Hobby retailer The Works has seen record ‘Back to School’ sales as it looks forward to shoppers wanting a more affordable Christmas (The Works/ PA)

The Works has revealed a slight dip in sales after plummeting online trade offset stronger sales across its stores.

Shares in the company fell in early trading on Thursday as the retail chain also highlighted “subdued” confidence among shoppers.

Nevertheless, bosses have said they are “pleased” with progress at the business as it continues to work through its turnaround strategy.

The company reported that total sales declined by 0.3% to £123.8 million for the half-year to November 2, compared with the same period a year earlier.

However, like-for-like sales were up 0.3% for the period.

Sales were dragged by a weak performance online, which represents less than 10% of group sales.

Online sales fell 36% for the half-year, driven by the impact of “operational challenges” amid the transition to a new third-party fulfilment contract.

It said actions have been taken to mitigate the impact but that higher costs and reduced capacity are expected to continue into the festive period.

Elsewhere, like-for-like store sales increased by 4%, as it cheered a boost from its turnaround strategy.

The company also opened two new sites over the half year and is set for five openings by the end of the financial year.

Gavin Peck, chief executive of the business, said: “We are pleased with the progress made in the first half of FY26, having delivered a number of important strategic initiatives, a strong performance in-store and ongoing margin growth.

“Our focus on delivering screen-free activities for the whole family is resonating with customers and, notwithstanding the challenging retail backdrop and ongoing online capacity constraints, we are on track to deliver further strategic and financial progress in the remainder of the financial year and beyond.”

Shares in the company were down 8% on Thursday morning.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in