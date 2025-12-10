Cinema chain Everyman to miss forecasts amid weak UK box office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Upmarket cinema chain Everyman is set to fall short of sales and earnings targets as it blamed poor box office in recent months.

Shares in Everyman Media Group slid by as much as 20% in early trading as a result.

The chain, which runs 49 cinemas across the UK, said box office performance in the fourth quarter of the year has been “weaker than anticipated”.

Industry data indicated that UK box office revenue in October was down 9% year-on-year, and as much as 33% lower in November.

Everyman also flagged that it is continuing to operate in a “challenging economic environment”, with pressure on consumer spending.

It told shareholders that it expects revenue “of no less than £114.5 million” for the year to January 1, and predicted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of at least £16.8 million.

These would both represent an increase on last year, but in September Everyman said it was on track to meet forecasts of £121.6 million in revenues and £20 million in EBITDA.

Alex Scrimgeour, chief executive of Everyman Media Group, said: “Notwithstanding the industry-wide challenges, to date this has been a year of progress in which we have achieved growth across our core operating metrics, delivering increased revenue, EBITDA and customer spend per head, as well as strong membership growth and expanding market share.

“The continued growth in customer satisfaction reflects our commitment to delivering the premium experience across our estate, and with our market leading position, we remain confident in the long-term growth opportunity in the premium cinema sector.”

The group said it expects to release a further trading update with amended guidance for future years next month.