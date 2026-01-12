Plus500 beats sales and earnings expectations after ‘extremely strong’ year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trading platform firm Plus500 has revealed sales and earnings surpassed expectations during an “extremely strong” 2025.

The FTSE 250 business said it is set to have delivered revenues of 792 million US dollars (£589 million) and earnings of 348 million dollars (£258.8 million) for the year to December 31.

It said this will represent an 8% jump in earnings year on year.

Shares in the business have risen by more than a third in the past year as it benefited from market volatility and investment in its technology.

The group also distributed around 380 million dollars (£283 million) to shareholders during the year as a result.

On Monday, Plus500 said it saw strong trading despite a drop in new customer numbers.

It said the business attracted 104,500 new customers in 2025, falling by 10% against the previous year, as it focused more heavily on “long-term, high-value customers”.

The firm reported that active customers slowed slightly to 242,000 for the year.

The company said: “Plus500 remains strategically well-positioned to capitalise on both short-term market trends and longer-term, structural growth drivers in its addressable markets.

“The company’s board of directors remains confident in the outlook for Plus500 in 2026 and beyond, and expects the group to continue making strong financial and strategic progress alongside delivering further shareholder returns.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Rae Maile said: “The company has announced revenues materially ahead of consensus for the 2025 year after a strong Q4 trading period and once again has also outperformed in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) delivery relative to the market’s expectations.

“With the company’s long-standing commitment to its shareholders, we anticipate yet another good year to come in 2026.”