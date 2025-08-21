Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airport workers to strike in dispute over ‘poverty pay offer’

The staff, who provide support for passengers with reduced mobility at Edinburgh Airport, will walk out on several occasions next month.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 21 August 2025 10:16 BST
OCS Group workers at Edinburgh Airport are to take strike action next month (Jane Barlow/PA)
OCS Group workers at Edinburgh Airport are to take strike action next month (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Airport workers are to take strike action in a dispute over an “insulting poverty pay offer”.

Unite the union said more than 100 OCS Group workers based at Edinburgh Airport will take part in a series of 48-hour stoppages next month.

The workers provide support for passengers with reduced mobility, including assisting with wheelchairs and ambulift vehicles.

Unite said the action comes after workers “overwhelmingly” rejected an offer from OCS management of £12.60 an hour, matching the Scottish living wage minimum rate.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “OCS workers are vital to assisting passengers with mobility issues at Edinburgh Airport.

“The company’s management should be valuing and rewarding the workers, instead it has tabled an insulting poverty pay offer.

“OCS has a matter of days to resolve this dispute before strike action starts, which will be entirely its fault.”

The two-day strike action will take place over September 3-4, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15, 18-19, 21-22, and 25-26.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership have had enough and they are fully prepared to fight back through strike action to secure fair pay.

“We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay, and conditions at Edinburgh Airport.”

OCS Group has been asked for comment.

