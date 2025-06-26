Shell confirms it has ‘no intention’ of making an offer for BP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shell has said it has no intention of making an offer to buy BP, quashing speculation that the two UK energy giants were in early talks over a possible takeover.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that talks between company representatives were active, with BP carefully considering the approach, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shell told investors on Thursday that no such discussions had taken place.

The company said: “In response to recent media speculation Shell wishes to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer.”

It also confirmed that it had “no intention of making an offer for BP”.

A merger would be among the largest in the oil industry’s history, and would end decades of speculation over a possible deal between two of the UK’s biggest companies.

BP’s shares jumped earlier this month when a report said Shell had been weighing the merits of a takeover with advisers in recent weeks.

Shell’s chief executive told the Financial Times earlier this year that he would rather buy back more of his company’s own shares than launch a takeover bid for BP.

“We will always look at these things, but you are also looking to see what is the alternative,” Wael Sawan said.

“Right now, buying back Shell (shares) for us continues to be absolutely the right alternative to go for.”

Shell’s earnings totalled 23.7 billion US dollars (£17.3 billion) for the 2024 financial year.

It also said it had made three billion dollars (£2.2 billion) worth of cost savings since 2022, hitting a target it had set itself earlier than planned.