Skin + Me founder says ‘robots’ could not replace human dermatologists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The founder of Skin + Me has said replacing humans with a “robot” to formulate prescriptions would be damaging to the personalised skincare brand, which has had more than a million customers in five years.

James Mishreki, who created the business in 2020, said he was willing to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) if it could support its team of skin specialists.

Users of Skin + Me can send photos of their skin through an online “consultation” and receive a personalised treatment plan, prescribed by a team that includes dermatologists and pharmacists.

They can then choose to sign up to a subscription plan costing £29.99 per month.

Mr Mishreki said: “The human element is a big part of why customers come to us.

“If we told people they were no longer going to speak to our dermatology team but to a robot, we would risk losing the empathy and trust that keeps people coming back.”

But he said AI could potentially be incorporated into future consultations if it lead to better outcomes for customers and if it was supported by regulation.

“I believe personalisation will continue to be one of the biggest trends as consumers are more savvy, they have more access to information, and they are looking for more tailored and result-driven regimes to suit their individual concerns,” he told the PA news agency.

Skin + Me has grown in popularity with the help of advertising campaigns centred around real subscribers, rather than models, and that include social media influencers.

A high number of customers come to the brand with concerns about acne and breakouts, or fine lines and wrinkles.

“People put a selfie on Instagram showing their ‘before and after’ and their friends see it,” Mr Mishreki said, adding that he has been “blown away” by the level of word-of-mouth marketing around the brand.

The business also sells a set of skincare products online and through major retailers such as Boots and John Lewis.

It revealed it has had more than one million customers since 2020, with some holding subscriptions for the length of its five-year existence.

The company generated £37.5 million in revenue in the year to the end of August 2024, which is its most recently-published accounts.