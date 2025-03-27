Sky to axe about 2,000 call centre jobs in three locations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About 2,000 jobs are to be axed at Sky as part of a shake-up of the media company’s call centres.

The company, which is owned by US media giant Comcast, plans to shut three of its 10 call centres. They are in Stockport, Sheffield and central Leeds.

Sky said that about seven per cent of its workforce would be affected by the changes.

“We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler and more digital customer service,” a spokesperson said.

“Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.”

open image in gallery Sky says more customers are going online for help

According to the regulator Ofcom, Sky was the least complained-about telecommunications provider in the UK for 13 years in a row.

Sky's customer service teams currently handle about 25 mllion calls every year. It expects that to drop to about 17 million in the next five years.

The company said it would invest in its digital customer service offerings, including its text-based chat and the Sky app, to meet demand.

It would also invest in a "centre of excellence" for customer service in Scotland.

Some customer service roles would also be shifted outside the UK in order to provide round-the-clock support from different time zones.

The Financial Times said Sky executives had said the move was not linked to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' spring statement on Wednesday.

Nor was it linked to an increase in employers' national insurance contributions, which would come into force in April.

Sky said it had surveyed about 10,000 customers, and the majority wanted flexible options, including live chat, apps, and email options, when seeking support.