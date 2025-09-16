Sky puts 900 jobs at risk as media giant focuses on streaming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky is poised to cut approximately 600 jobs within its UK technology division, following the launch of new streaming platforms.

The media giant has begun a consultation process affecting some 900 employees, with roughly two-thirds of these roles expected to be made redundant.

Staff at sites in Leeds, Livingston, and Osterley are among those impacted.

This move to simplify its teams comes after significant investment in Sky's TV platforms, broadband services, and mobile infrastructure.

The company now wants to focus on running its existing services.

It is understood that Sky, which is owned by Comcast, is looking to reduce staff as a cost-cutting exercise ( Getty )

A spokeswoman for Sky said: “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full fibre broadband service.

“These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.

“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”

The plans are understood not to be a cost-cutting exercise – rather the broadcaster wants to refocus efforts on improving its platforms, instead of creating new ones.

The firm, which is owned by the US’s Comcast, has been leaning more heavily on its technology operations around the world.

The job reductions are understood not to be based on individual performance, and there will be opportunities to be redeployed to other roles within the business.